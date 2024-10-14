Going to university is not just the next academic chapter in a student’s life; it is often an active decision that shapes their future. For many, the university experience is a key step in developing professional and political maturity.

During this year’s Freshers’ Week, Times of Malta spoke to students about their expectations for university life, their financial outlook and their political engagement.

For some, the decision to attend university goes beyond academics – it’s about personal growth and experiences.

Miguel Muscat, an 18-year-old communications student, explained that he chose to go to university was “not just to have a viable future” but also “to have the time of [his] life”.

“I wanted to find out more about myself, to meet more amazing people, get the opportunity to do things I would never have been able to do, and just have the time of my life here,” he said.

Joseph Mario Grech, 20, a master’s student in accountancy, opted for university instead of the ACCA route to becoming an accountant, specifically for the student experience. “What enticed me was the student life we can have here,” Grech said.

Students at Freshers' Week speak out. Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

He was not alone, as several students shared that the social life at university was a key factor in their decision.

However, for most students, attending university was not so much an active choice but their only option to achieve their career goals.

Financial expectations

While most students knew what kind of job they wanted after graduating, few had a clear idea of their expected salaries. Some admitted that financial concerns were a future worry rather than an immediate one.

Hopeful future diplomat Samuel Camilleri Brancaleone said: “What I have been told is the pay might not be great, but there are other benefits which balance it out, like working hours.”

Amy Bartolo, a law student, nervously giggled when discussing her salary expectations, initially hoping for “loads of money”. She added she knows salaries grow with time, hard work and experience, but ultimately hopes for “a very good one”.

I wanted to find out more about myself

One student with clearer expectations was 22-year-old psychology student Natalia Nwoko.

“To be a warranted psychologist takes nine years of studying and practice, and with the government, you’re on Scale Five,” she said. Scale Five, reserved for a principal psychologist, earns around €27,000 annually.

“Personally, I feel it is ridiculous for nine years of studying,” she said.

Political engagement

When it comes to politics, many students expressed a sense of disengagement, a trend reflected during the MEP and local elections. Nwoko attributed this lack of political engagement to frustration with the political system.

“We don’t really have a choice in this country. Unfortunately, we go through a cycle that keeps on repeating itself. We need a change and another party,” she said, adding that, however, she would prefer to stay in Malta.

Camilleri Brancaleone and his friend, 21-year-old European and contemporary Mediterranean studies student Matthias Zahra, expressed a desire to work beyond Malta, at least temporarily, as both are considering diplomatic careers.

Zahra said: “Young people are neglecting political stuff. They don’t find it is a main topic to follow.” Camilleri Brancaleone agreed, saying it is up to the individual to take an interest but suggested that political parties could do more to engage young voters.

Abigail Bonnici, an 18-year-old law student, believed the lack of engagement stemmed from insufficient education on politics during secondary school and sixth form. Bonnici also mentioned the fatigue from not seeing tangible political change. But she remained optimistic, suggesting that youth representation could help drive change, praising young members of parliament such as Eve Borg Bonello for their efforts.

However, despite Bonnici’s optimism, there remains a growing sense of disillusionment with Malta’s political future within University of Malta’s student body.

“Youths are losing faith in Malta,” Miguel Muscat concluded.