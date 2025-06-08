A parked car caught fire on Sunday afternoon in Triq Dun Anton Tabone, St Julian’s.

The police said that the car was a Peugeot and the incident occurred at around 5.15pm.

While the blaze caused damage to two other parked cars, no injuries were reported.

The car on fire on Sunday afternoon. Video: Jonathan Borg

Images and videos captured by Times of Malta show the intensity of the blaze and the moment firefighters managed to bring it under control.

The police are investigating.

It's a busy Sunday for the Civil Protection Department, as earlier in the afternoon, firefighters were controlling a large grass fire that erupted in the Mġarr valley.