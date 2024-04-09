A Labour MP has criticised government entities for not doing enough to improve the environment.

The Planning Authority should demand that private developments incorporate green or open spaces, vertical gardens, or other environmental embellishments, MP Carmelo Abela told parliament on Monday.

Similarly, infrastructure projects should include the planting of more trees, and even if new roads must be lined with concrete bollards for safety reasons, the empty space in between them should be filled with even more plants and trees, he said.

Carmelo Abela speaking in Parliament on Monday.

"It's not enough for government to set ambitious environmental goals if its entities, departments and authorities don't follow up with the necessary policies themselves," the former home affairs minister said during a discussion on the government's 2022 sustainability report.

"This is not just Project Green's job. Why doesn't the PA issue more permits with the condition that the development includes a green space? If that's not possible, perhaps a vertical garden or other kinds of embellishments? These may seem like minor initiatives, but they make all the difference."

He went on to say: "Take our roads, for instance. Do we have to line the middle of the roads with just concrete? Even if we need the concrete for safety reasons, why can't we plant more trees and bushes in the space between the concrete?

Another such example, Abela continued, is the approval of an abundance of y-plate permits, to the extent that it was undermining the government's efforts to promote public transport.

While the government is investing millions to get as many people out of cars and into buses, the new taxi system is adding even more cars on the road and directly competing with public transport.

He also asked whether buses have managed to increase their passenger numbers mostly through foreign nationals and not Maltese people.

While Project Green and the environment ministry were doing a very good job in implementing the government's vision, he said, change needs to come from within all government entities.

Abela also acknowledged more needed to be done to make public transport more attractive and efficient, noting that people seemed to prefer paying a fee to have a private car drive them around than taking a free bus service.

Abela was home affairs minister between 2014 and 2017 and foreign affairs minister between 2017 and 2020.

When Robert Abela took office, he was appointed as social dialogue minister within the Office of the Prime Minister.

He was not given a portfolio after the 2022 election.

In the runup to the 2022 general election, Labour made the environment its battle horse - pledging a €700 million investment in the environment, green projects and open spaces.

After that election, it set up a new agency - Project Green - which has promised to turn huge swathes of urban areas into public, open spaces.