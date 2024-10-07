Robert Abela on Monday defended the revision of rules that see suspended public officers pocketing 80% instead of 50% of their salary, saying the changes were “holistic”.

Times of Malta reported that public sector rules were quietly revamped in October 2023 to allow suspended public officials to pocket 80% of their salary, instead of having their salaries slashed by half.

Under previous rules, a public official who was suspended for misconduct or criminally charged could receive an eight-day summary suspension during which their entire salary was withheld, and they would be placed on up to 100 hours of forced leave. An eventual acquittal would see their withheld salary and forced leave allocation refunded.

Now, public officials suspected of wrongdoing are placed under precautionary suspension until their case is concluded.

Prime Minister Robert Abela on the decision to revise the public sector's suspension system. Credit: Matthew Mirabelli

The Prime Minister told journalists on Monday the change was “holistic” and went beyond an increase in the wage suspended officers received.

Abela was specifically asked about the increase in wage, but instead referred to past practices of suspending officials over the “smallest” accusation - which he said was a “mistake”.

He said there had been such cases that dragged on for 10 years, and once the official was acquitted, the rest of their wage was refunded.

“The 'refunded' sum is a huge lump sum paid by taxpayers who would not have benefitted from the official's work while they were suspended."

He said suspensions were now issued only when the accusations were of a serious nature. The revised rules had, among others, allowed the reinstatement of several suspended nurses, Abela added.