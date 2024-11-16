Robert Abela has promised to secure a more suitable venue for future editions of the Sigma conference after it was revealed that Milan will host the flagship event next year.

Speaking in an interview with Times of Malta, the prime minister disclosed that while a Sigma event will still take place in Malta in 2025, it will no longer be the biggest Sigma gathering. It will also shift from its usual November slot to September.

Highlighting the intense international competition for events of this calibre, Abela noted “the moment a country shows it does not want quality investment it will be taken by someone else”.

Robert Abela on Sigma. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

“You cannot have the biggest Sigma conference move to Milan instead of staying in our country,” he insisted.

Sigma Group describes itself as an events and media organisation focused on gaming, emerging tech, digital health and affiliate marketing. It has been organising conferences and expos around the world since 2014.

This year, according to Abela, Sigma attracted 27,000 delegates, injected an estimated €100 million into the Maltese economy and created 950 local job opportunities.

However, the event also drew criticism for exacerbating traffic congestion, particularly around the Marsa area, where the conference was held.

The prime minister admitted that the current venue, situated near the Malta Maritime Hub, is no longer viable.

“The government’s pledge to transform the site into a proper maritime hub effectively excludes it as a future conference location,” he said.

This was the second consecutive year that MMH was used as the Sigma conference venue.

Abela acknowledged the inconvenience for two years in a row.

“This is why discussions are under way to identify a new venue capable of accommodating an event of Sigma’s scale while minimising disruption.”

Nevertheless, Abela defended the decision to host the conference in Malta despite the logistical challenges, arguing that the income generated allows the government to reinvest in the people.

Abela stressed the broader economic benefits of the conference, including increased work for carpenters, hairdressers, beauticians, Y-plates and white taxi drivers, plus increased revenue for pensions, children’s allowances and disability support measures.

“I want the Sigma conference to remain the biggest in our country. I cannot justify this simply by stating the amount of money the conference is leaving in our coffers. That is certainly an important point. But, at the same time, we need to have a venue where the issue of traffic can be more easily managed.”

In the interview, the prime minister takes a swipe at the opposition, accusing it of fostering negativity while failing to present viable alternatives.

“If you ask them whether they want Sigma to remain in Malta, they will dodge the question,” he said.

In his first sit-down interview with Times of Malta for two years, Abela answered questions on the breach of ethics by ministers Clayton Bartolo and Clint Camilleri, the Labour Migration Policy, which will soon be out for consultation, the review of the local plans and the much-maligned Villa Rosa project, traffic, Labour’s June electoral performance and discusses the possibility of an early election. The first part of the interview will be published tomorrow.