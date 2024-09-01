The police constable found to be renting out substandard accommodation to 16 tenants, in breach of planning regulations, has resigned from the force, Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà told Times of Malta.

In a wide-ranging interview Gafà also revealed that disciplinary action was also taken against the officer responsible for the procedural error last month which allowed the notorious Mohamed Ali Ahmed Elmushraty to walk out of court after his arrest was declared invalid.

Earlier this week, a Times of Malta investigation revealed how constable Gosef Tanti rented out an apartment on Norfolk Street in Sliema to almost three times the number of tenants permitted by law.

Tanti admitted to subletting the property in breach of regulations limiting the number of unrelated tenants to six per dwelling.

Videos and images published showed tenants were forced to live in crowded and cockroach-infested conditions. The story sparked anger among readers who called for action against the policeman in question.

Gafà said the police had already been focusing on Tanti, but the Times of Malta story hastened proceedings.

“Since then, the officer is no longer a member of the police force. He resigned,” Gafà said.

Police Commissioner on policeman who rented cockroach-infested Sliema house and police officers holding part-time Jobs. Filming and editing: Karl Andrew Micallef

Planning Authority investigating case

The Planning Authority said it is investigating the case and will take action as deemed necessary.

A Health Ministry spokesperson confirmed that environmental health officers, in collaboration with the police, carried out an inspection.

The Housing Authority had already confirmed that the property had been flagged “for further scrutiny”.

“Investigations in the case remain ongoing, and it’s not excluded that criminal proceedings may be initiated once these are concluded,” Gafà told Times of Malta.

The Malta Police Force Code of Ethics, the latest version of which was approved in 2021, states that all police officers shall “not hold a business interest or partake in an additional occupation, unless in line with the Force’s Business Interests and Additional Occupations Policy”.

An online guide to joining the Malta Police Force declares that upon joining the police force, new members must declare any alternative employment or any other business that they intend to maintain.

In its second compliance report on Malta, adopted last December, GRECO, the Council of Europe’s anti-corruption monitoring body, reported that its recommendation on the exercise of parallel activities by members of the police force remains “partly implemented”.

Gafà conceded it is up to him as police commissioner to endorse or otherwise request from police officers to carry out part-time jobs, but the final approval is given by the permanent secretary at the Home Affairs Ministry.

Police Commissioner on mistakes in charge sheets, procedural errors and Lilu l-King’s invalid arrest.

Mistakes do happen

“We are continuing to strengthen the way approvals are issued, but the policy makes it clear that there are part-time jobs that can be considered appropriate and others that are not,” he said.

During the interview, Gafà took exception to a question regarding an apparent increase in charge sheet mistakes.

“When judgments refer to mistakes in charges, the probability is that these are referring to charges issued years ago.”

Conceding that mistakes do happen, Gafà was referred to Elmushraty’s case. Known as Lilu l-King, Elmushraty’s latest brush with the law ended up with his discharge because the duty magistrate had not been informed of his arrest.

“I take these things seriously enough that I have called for serious disciplinary action against the officer involved. We don’t tolerate these shortcomings,” he said.

Asked whether all offending officers are treated in the same way, Gafà said not all cases are the same.

“There are mistakes that I believe are genuine, and others that are less genuine, and that’s where disciplinary action is taken.”