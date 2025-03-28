People remain unconvinced by the government’s plan to offer €25,000 to those willing to give up their driving licence, unless significant improvements are made to Malta’s public transport system.

On Sunday, Times of Malta reported that the government is planning to offer €5,000 a year for five years to licence holders who surrender their licence. The offer would apply to drivers who have held a licence for at least seven years and own a car.

Times of Malta visited Sliema to gauge the public reaction to the proposal.

The response was overwhelmingly negative, with people across different age groups expressing scepticism. Many said they would only consider giving up their licence if the country’s public transport system became significantly more reliable.

“Unless the transportation is reliable at all times throughout the year, I would never give up my car,” said Christine Attard from Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq.

Attard, a mother, explained that a car is a necessity for her, particularly because she finds the current public transport system unreliable, with buses frequently arriving late or already full. “As long as they don’t improve, I wouldn’t be inclined to take it up,” she added.

Similar concerns were raised by Amanda Debono from Żurrieq.

“Financial incentives aren’t enough without proper alternatives,” she said. “I have a young child, so I have to take him around for activities and doing it with public transport is impossible.”

She said that, for young people or parents her age, the scheme would not work without better alternatives. However, Debono said it might be better suited for older people.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

But even older citizens were hesitant. Joe Tabone, 85, from Sliema, said he was not ready to give up his licence. He described driving as a privilege and said he has no plans to stop anytime soon.

“No point surrendering your licence if you have a car or two cars on the street,” he said, adding that the problem lies in the sheer number of cars, not in who holds a licence.

That concern was echoed by Frank Bonnici, also from Sliema, who believes the plan is a good idea in theory. He said the high number of cars on the road needs to be addressed. “Many families have five to six cars,” he said, joking, “I always wonder if there is a dog and a cat that can drive as well.”

Alex Ouaknine, originally from Canada and now living in Malta, gave up his car two years ago and spoke positively about the plan. “With the current average wage in Malta, I wouldn’t turn it down,” he said.

But for the scheme to work, he added, a cultural shift is required.

“If the goal is to reduce the cars on the road, this incentive should be sufficient but there is something about the relationship between a human being and a car. That’s a change in mentality.”

The measure is expected to be announced soon as part of a wider effort to reduce congestion on Malta’s roads.