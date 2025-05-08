A video showing a construction worker using a jackhammer to drill a second-floor balcony he is standing on has prompted authorities to issue an immediate stop order on the site.

The video, which circulated on social media, shows two men working without any safety gear on a construction site on Triq iż-Żebbuġ in St Julians.

Two construction workers on site in St Julians without safety gear

One of the men is wearing a high-visibility vest and gloves and is standing on the balcony. Next to him, another worker, wearing no helmet, no harness and no safety gear except gloves, is seen standing on the ledge while drilling directly beneath his feet with a jackhammer.

In a statement to Times of Malta, the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) said it acted as soon as it saw the footage.

“As soon as we saw the video, we identified the site and placed a stop order straight away,” an OHSA spokesperson said. “Investigations are ongoing and we remind the public, when you come across incidents like this, report them immediately with what you saw and where you saw it by calling 138.”

The construction site is tied to a Planning Authority application to demolish existing dwellings, excavate, and construct three garages at basement level, a maisonette at ground floor level, and six apartments on the first through receded floor levels.

The applicant for the site is the developer ACMUS Group, which responded to the video, describing the incident as “negligence”.

“As we received the video highlighting careless conduct by workers associated with our appointed contractor, we acted immediately to address the situation,” the company told Times of Malta.

“We categorically deny endorsing or accepting such unsafe work practices and instructed the contractor to cease all site activities without delay.”

The company also noted that while the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) had initially issued a stop notice, checks confirmed that all documentation was in order, and the BCA gave clearance for works to resume. However, the OHSA later issued a separate stop order, which remains in force.

“We have also notified the contractor, Mr Wallace Galea, that the individuals depicted in the video are no longer permitted on our site, and we have made it clear that the contractor holds full responsibility for ensuring all health and safety measures are strictly upheld,” the statement continued.

ACMUS Group said it “strongly condemns such negligence and remains fully committed to supporting the enforcement of all safety regulations.”