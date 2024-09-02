Rihanna's rise to global pop icon seems almost fairytale-like: She grew up in a modest home on Barbados, before leaving the Caribbean island nation as a teenager for the USA.

There she became a pop star selling millions of albums and established herself as a billionaire entrepreneur. Rihanna is the most famous Bajan on the world stage.

The youngest republic in the world only broke away from the British crown in 2021, and Rihanna has put herself at its service.

This documentary tells Rihanna's career from the perspective of her home island and traces her dual role as a global star and national heroine, which has not been without controversy.