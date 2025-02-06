Robert Abela would not be drawn into a public spat between Labour loyalist Karl Stagno Navarra and lawyer Jason Azzopardi.

"I've never got involved with your work. I never believed that the government should interfere with the work of journalists," Abela said on Thursday.

Abela was speaking after Stagno Navarra, a former ONE TV programme anchor, uploaded footage of a confrontation with Azzopardi outside his residence.

Stagno Navarra, a former journalist who shifted allegiance from the Nationalist Party to Labour, published a series of Facebook videos in recent days, one of which focused on the authorities' decision to remove a reserved parking space outside Azzopardi's residence.

On Tuesday, the Nationalist Party described Stagno Navarra's actions as a campaign of "intimidation". Robert Aquilina, who runs the Malta office of Fondazione Falcone, said the campaign against Azzopardi was “cruel, inhumane and hateful”.

When asked to comment about the spat, the prime minister said it was not his place to do so.

"I don't think it's the role a prime minister to comment on what one journalist or another should be doing... If the Institute of Journalists feels it should do something it is free to do so," he said.

Robert Abela speaking to reporters on Thursday.

'Refused inquiry requests should be front page'

Azzopardi has made several requests to the judiciary for the opening of magisterial inquiries.

Three of those requests have so far been refused, with the most recent one being a request to investigate the "unexplained earnings" of Economy Minister Silvio Schembri.

The court issued a decree throwing out the request on Wednesday.

"I expect the media to publish that decree as front page not hidden in the centre pages. That's the real news item," he said.

Abela said the flurry of inquiry requests made by Azzopardi in December were an abuse of the justice system.

Azzopardi's requests have prompted a reform into the magisterial inquiry system.

The reform will include the requirement to first file a police report before proceeding with a request to the courts with admissible evidence.