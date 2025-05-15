Robert Abela says he reinstated Ronald Mizzi as permanent secretary because he is “totally convinced” that he is innocent.

“I have no doubt about the innocence of Ronald Mizzi,” the prime minister said when asked about the permanent secretary’s reappointment earlier this week.

Mizzi is one of the accused in the ongoing criminal case over the hospitals contract awarded by the government to Vitals Global Healthcare. He was the top civil servant under then-health minister Konrad Mizzi at the time. The deal was annulled by the courts after finding fraud.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Mizzi had resigned from his post as economy ministry permanent secretary after his indictment on fraud charges last summer.

His reappointment was announced on Monday. Mizzi will serve in the Office of the Prime Minister where he will responsible for the implementation and coordination of Malta Vision 2050.

Asked about the decision, Prime Minister Abela said: “When I took account of all the circumstances, it was my understanding that Ronald Mizzi deserved to be reintegrated into the public service.”

Abela said he had made a similar decision when it came to reappointing nurses.

He was referring to staff who were suspended after the disappearance and eventual death of Carmelo Fino, a resident of St Vincent de Paul Home.

“Now they are giving service of the highest quality,” he said.

He also mentioned traffic police officers who were suspended but were eventually cleared by the appeals court.

“Who is going to bring back the years of service they could have given the country?” he said.

The Prime Minister said Mizzi was a very capable individual who had demonstrated his abilities throughout the years.

“He still has so much to contribute to this country,” he said.

Abela added he had no doubt that Mizzi was innocent of the charges he was currently facing in court.

“When I saw the court process and read the inquiry report... I became totally convinced of his innocence,” Abela said.

When Mizzi's re-instatement was announced on Monday the PN described the move as a "blow to justice".

It said the decision showed how Abela was running the government with the same culture of impunity that characterised Joseph Muscat’s leadership.

"Furthermore, Robert Abela’s decision amounts to unacceptable interference in an ongoing judicial process. By reappointing Ronald Mizzi, the Prime Minister is effectively issuing a declaration of innocence in his regard – a role which neither belongs to nor is permitted by the powers granted to the Prime Minister under our country’s laws," the PN said.