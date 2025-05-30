European Parliament president Roberta Metsola has refused to confirm whether she rules out a return to domestic politics before the next general election.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, Metsola was asked whether she ruled out leading the Nationalist Party into the next general election.

Roberta Metsola silent on a return to domestic politics. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

“I am extremely aware of the responsibility I have as president of the European Parliament. I am elected as a member of the European parliament in the name of all Malta and Gozo on the name of the Partit Nazzjonalista,” Metsola replied.

She did not respond when asked whether she would consider a deputy leader role.

Her comments came on the same day PN leader Bernard Grech quashed rumours that he planned to resign in the coming days. Rumour spread among Labour and PN circles on Thursday and Friday morning that the party leader might be planning an exit over the weekend or next week.

Grech slammed the rumours as "fake news".

Last month, during an interview with Xtra aired on TVM, Metsola said that she “will always serve where needed” when asked about a possible return to national politics.

Metsola was re-elected as president of the European Parliament in June 2024 and is expected to serve until January 2027. This would make her available for the next general election, scheduled for March 2027.

A recent Times of Malta poll found Metsola to be more popular than current Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech, with 28% of voters preferring her compared to Grech’s 16.2%.

However, the same poll also indicated a slight dip in Metsola’s popularity since October 2023, while Grech’s rating has doubled over the same period.