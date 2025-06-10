Bernard Grech insisted on Tuesday that the decision to resign as PN leader was entirely his and he would support whoever succeeded him, whether it was Roberta Metsola or someone else.

In his first comments after his resignation announcement on TV, Grech denied that he faced internal pressure to go.

But in reply to questions he pointed to surveys that showed Roberta Metsola, and others, to be more popular than him.

"The party members choose the next leader. It is evident that Roberta Metsola and others have the trust of many people," he told reporters. His seat was now vacant and this was the time for those who felt they enjoyed the people's confidence to take their decisions for the PN to have a new leader, he said.

He did not reply when asked whether he spoke to Metsola about his intentions before announcing his resignation.

Bernard Grech replies to questions about his resignation.

Grech also pointed to last Sunday's Malta Today survey that saw the gap between the Labour and Nationalist parties balloon back to 39,000- the same gap as in the 2022 general election.

He noted that the gap between the two parties had significantly narrowed in last June's European Parliament and local council elections.

"Now that gap has widened I have, in a very serene manner and with a sense of duty to myself, my family and the party decided to give space for the party to move forward" he said.

He confirmed that he would stay on as an MP after he left the PN leadership.

"I was elected an MP by the people and my intention is to see that obligation through".

He insisted that the decision to resign was entirely his.

"I always take my own decisions serenely and it was I who took this decision, alone in the best interest of the party and the country".

Reports that Grech may be preparing to step down had swirled in political circles for several weeks.

"No one told Bernard he should resign, but the feeling was clear" an MP told Times of Malta.

Another MP pointed to the Manoel Island saga, saying Grech's initial position that indicated that he was taking the developers' side was met with disappointment in the parliamentary group.

The latest opinion survey on Sunday was the "breaking point" another said.

"When survey after survey show that the people are unhappy with the leader, the message is clear".

"I think Bernard Grech understood that message and so did the MPs".