Smokers living in Milan now risk being fined up to €240 for lighting up on the city streets or crowded public areas after the country’s toughest ban was implemented.

But could a similar ban ever be implemented in Malta? In 2004, smoking was banned in all enclosed public spaces in Malta, including public transportation, clubs and restaurants, despite the protests of some constituted bodies.

Last June, a Eurobarometer survey showed a whopping 73% in Malta supported the ban, up from the 56% EU average. So should the ban go even further?

Times of Malta headed to Valletta to see what smokers and non-smokers think.

Lawrence Lanzon used to smoke three packets a day, but 14 years ago decided to go cold turkey. Now at 65, he feels much better and supports the harsh smoking ban, believing it is the right way forward.

“I hope Malta does something similar. Cigarettes are bad for your health, and even if I don’t smoke, I’m still inhaling the smoke because of others,” he explained.

The only exception to the Milan ban is “isolated places where it is possible to maintain a distance of at least 10 metres from other people”. The ban, which comes ahead of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, does not apply to e-cigarettes.

It was a no-brainer for Sammar Mughal on whether a smoking ban should be implemented.

A Pakistani paediatrician who lives and works in the UK, Mughal said she fully agreed with the smoking ban. On holiday with her family, she said she noticed fewer people smoking on the streets in Malta compared to the UK.

Lova Alam, a 34-year-old smoker, said an initiative like Milan’s would help her reduce the number of cigarettes she smokes.

While carrying his daughter on his shoulders, Andrea Grech Laroza said it was unfair for non-smokers to walk in public spaces surrounded by cigarette smoke.

He pointed out how in Valletta, tables and chairs took over passageways, meaning passers-by have more risk of getting smoke in their face.

“I believe there should be designated smoking spaces. I understand people enjoy smoking, but there are also people who want to walk and enjoy the fresh air.”

Turkish tourist Cem Kaknece and his children, Lara and Kaya Kaknece, also agreed on the ban.

Kaya said fewer people seen smoking on the streets would reduce the risk of youths being influenced, while his sister said a ban would have a positive impact on the environment.

Their mother, Selcen, a smoker, had other opinions.

“They should also not allow drinking alcohol outside in restaurants, as young people also see people drinking,” she said.

“I don’t attack other people with my smoke, and I have every right to smoke outside.”

Shop owner and smoker Warren Giordana said the ban was “too much”.

“I was taught to not smoke inside or even in crowded places, and I believe if you are in the street alone and far from others, it’s fine,” the 43-year-old said.

He said if smokers did not litter with their cigarettes and did not bother others with the smoke, they should be allowed to smoke outdoors.

“I read recently that there are talks to ban cigarette sales to those born after January 2009. This is a good initiative, but once you have the habit it’s harder.”

Last year, the UK government introduced a “historic” new law that will ban cigarette sales to those born on or after January 1, 2009.

A month later, the Maltese government proposed discussions to ban cigarette sales to people born after a certain date, effectively creating a smoke-free generation. Numerous organisations welcomed the proposal of banning cigarettes for future generations, even proposing a ban on smoking cannabis and the sale of e-cigarettes from all supermarkets.

There were further mixed reviews on the ban.

Sonja Milan, a mother of two and smoker, believes the rules should be more lenient.

“When I am with my son, smoking next to him is out of the question, and outdoors is the only place I can smoke,” she explained.

“Perhaps a good idea would be to designate areas in the street where smokers can stay. That way, people who want to avoid the smoke can do so.”

Edwina Zarb, a non-smoker and physiotherapist, said she is against smoking for health reasons but she always believed in people having the choice to decide what they want to do.

“Discouraging people from smoking could be a good thing and it could help, but it is interesting to see how it works out in Milan and to see if we can adapt something similar in Malta or not,” said Zarb.

She added that some of her clients include amputees who lost their legs due to the long-term effects of smoking.

Mohamed Abuda, 22, believes the ban is a positive initiative to help improve street cleanliness, but could hinder a smoker’s already limited freedom.

“There are some smokers who don’t smoke at home, but go out for a coffee with a friend,” he said.

Working in management at one of St John Street’s busy coffee shops, Abuda noted how such a ban would impact bars and restaurants. Every morning, he witnesses workers, tourists and people from all walks of life starting their morning routine with a quick espresso and a cigarette outdoors.

Last month, EU countries agreed on a push for stricter anti-smoking rules, backing bans on smoking and vaping in many outdoor areas including playgrounds and café patios. It passed with all countries voting in favour, apart from Germany and Greece, which abstained, underscoring some political divisions on the issue.