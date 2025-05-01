A driver was caught on dashcam footage getting out of his car and assaulting a tourist who was trying to walk across a zebra crossing on a busy road in Sliema.

The fight happened last Saturday at around 11am on Tower Road.

The footage shows a group of pedestrians trying to cross the road at a pedestrian crossing. A white car is seen driving past, despite the pedestrians already standing on the zebra crossing.

Footage of the road rage incident that took place last Saturday.

Seconds later, the driver is seen getting out of the vehicle, approaching one of the pedestrians and pushing him back.

The two men start throwing punches at each other until the driver is pushed back to his car.

Bystanders were seen trying to pull the driver away from the pedestrian.

The person who sent the footage to Times of Malta, and who wished to remain anonymous, said he wanted to highlight the need for observance of traffic rules.

He also pointed out that the pedestrian crossing needed to be made more visible.

He said the pedestrian was on holiday with his family. Police said no reports on the incident were filed.

The area surrounding the crossing is currently impacted by several construction projects, which have made navigating the footpaths and crossings more difficult for pedestrians.