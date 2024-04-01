As a brave new world of ubiquitous AI arrives, an overview of the latest tech advances. Europe is playing catch up in the frantic AI technology race but has an ever-growing number of start-ups specialising in the field. Jonas Andrulis, founder of Aleph Alpha, a company based in Heidelberg in Germany, is looking to generate AI capable of streamlining the work of public bodies.

Frenchman Thomas Wolf, co-founder of the Hugging Face platform, favours open source AI that is accessible to all. As for Han Xiao, the founder of Berlin start-up Jina AI, his ambition is to create a generative AI (capable of creating content autonomously) that could outperform ChatGPT.