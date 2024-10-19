By 2.30pm on Saturday, hundreds of eager fans queued outside Ta' Qali's new open-air concert arena to catch Take That in action.

But two superfans went above their call of duty to secure their spots at the front.

Dawn Spearman and Bethan Stephens, from the UK, have not moved from the front of the line for two days to secure front row status to watch their favourite band's performance.

Take That fans outside Ta' Qali. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Arriving in Malta on Wednesday night, the pair were already at the venue by 9am the following morning, coffees in hand, ready to begin their marathon wait.

"Last night, I slept in a chair, in the rain, in the wind. I’ve had three hours' sleep in the last two days, but it’s worth it,” Spearman said.

Despite the discomfort, Stephens explained that their only breaks were to head back to their hotel for a shower, or for quick trips to a nearby public toilet or to collect food deliveries.

“We’ve stayed in the same spot for days,” she added.

Excited fans wait for Take That's two-day concert to begin in Ta Qali. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Stephens estimated that she’s seen this specific tour of Take That around 20 times, while Spearman boasted over 30 shows, saying she’s probably attended around 100 concerts in total.

“It’s always a thrill,” she said.

The British superband are expected to take to the stage around 9.30pm in the first of the Take That The Greatest Weekend shows in Malta.

Several concertgoers - with ponchos in hand because of the looming bad weather forecast - said they had seen the band more than 10 times.

Jo, from Kent, said: “I’ve seen all the band’s arena tours since they started about 30 years ago. I’m having Rule the World play at my funeral – which will hopefully be a few years away,” she said.

Rule the World was a popular choice among the crowd as their favourite song, along with Babe and Never Forget.

As dedicated fans waited eagerly for Take That to take the stage, a question about former member Robbie Williams stirred mixed feelings. Some fans were happy to see him as a solo artist, while others, like Diane from Newcastle, firmly and boldly declared themselves "Team Barlow."

The concert is expected to see a largely British crowd, mostly aged 40 and above.

As Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, and Mark Owen prepare to take the stage, fans eagerly await a show packed with both new hits and classic favourites.

Also performing on Saturday are Sugababes, Ella Henderson and Gok Wan.

On Sunday, Sam Ryder, Daniel Beddingfield and Heather Small will be performing before Take That close the event.