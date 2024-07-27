A Maltese-Australian Tiktok horror drama series inspired by Maltese mythology and the migrant experience is drawing an average of around 25,000 views per episode.

Ryan Cauchi, the creator of Greystanes, is an Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards nominee based in Western Sydney Australia. He is also the proud son of two Maltese migrants.

The series, which is found exclusively on Tiktok, is made up of 15 one-minute episodes and is set and filmed in the town of Greystanes.

Cauchi chose Greystanes because it is a stronghold for the Maltese community and is also where his father grew up.

Australia has the largest Maltese diaspora in the world – about 200,000 people, according to a 2021 Census. But Cauchi believes Malta’s culture and story have rarely been reflected in films and TV.

“I wanted to highlight the Maltese culture and give the community a chance to feel represented,” said Cauchi.

Set in 1995, Greystanes tells the story of 11-year-old Samantha and her older brother Marius. While visiting their Maltese grandmother during school holidays, the siblings discover a dark family secret and encounter il-Ħaddiela, an evil figure from Maltese mythology.

With their grandmother leading the way, the family must come together to fight the creature − and its curse.

Il-Ħaddiela is the Maltese mythology figure associated with sleep paralysis.

Cauchi encountered Il-Ħaddiela for the first time 10 years ago when he read Stephen Mifsud’s book on Maltese Bestiary.

'I could see story building in front of my eyes'

“When I read the book, it was like all the pieces came together and I could see this story building in front of my eyes,” said Cauchi.

The series has been compared to the popular Netflix series Stranger Things but Cauchi said he was inspired by his childhood in the 1990s and the films he grew up watching like Stephen King’s It or Stephen Spielberg’s E.T.

The series features AACTA-nominated actor Frances Duca.

Even though Cauchi is proud of his roots he has never visited Malta.

He reminisced about how, during his childhood, his grandfather would excitedly point out when a film, such as Popeye, was shot in Malta.

“I would love to come to Malta not just as a lover of the island’s contributions to film but just to see it.”

Moving forward, Cauchi plans on continuing his Maltese association in film and would also be interested in filming in Malta.