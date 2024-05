A Holocaust story as a graphic novel, Maus by Art Spiegelman was the first to address the holocaust in mainstream culture and is still considered a milestone in comic-book history today.

Spiegelman tells the story of his father, a Polish Jew and Auschwitz survivor who subsequently emigrated to America.

With his autobiographical and historical graphic novel, he revolutionised comics and paved the way for the genre to achieve a whole new level of formal sophistication.