A Maltese ceramics company is preparing to gift returning US President Donald Trump a specially produced table emblazoned with US emblems and the slogan ‘Make America Great Again’.

The table, which is scheduled to leave Malta next week, is the brainchild of Mediterranean Ceramics owners David and Brian Grima and their Louisiana-based US distributor M. Clare Designs.

All three are staunch Trump supporters, with David having attended rallies for the Republican leader and M. Clare Designs founder Clare Broussard a “very close friend” of the returning US president.

The trio plan to present the table to the incoming US leader in person following his inauguration this month with hopes it will later take its place at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

“We were commissioned by our distributor in the States. All this happened very suddenly after his [Trump’s] victory, and we came up with the idea to produce a special table for President Trump,” said David.

The Grima brothers have prepared a special gift for Donald Trump. Video: Karl Andrew Micallef.

“He’s going to love it [and] I’m sure he might order some [more] tables,” he said. “We’re just waiting for the date to present it to President Trump... and we will be there for the occasion.”

Boldly coloured in red, white, blue and gold, the table features the US coat of arms the Great Seal, the numbers 45 and 47 in reference to Trump’s presidencies and 50 white stars – one for each US state.

In a departure from the traditional coat of arms, the table also features Trump’s famous campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again”.

This is not the first table the brothers have produced for a world leader, having made similar offerings for Queen Elizabeth II and Pope Francis, among others.

But while not the first, this particular piece had been “done more with passion”, David said.

The brothers are self-confessed “fans of Trump,” with David having attended a Trump campaign rally in Las Vegas where he sat just metres away from the Republican leader.

He even tried to vote in California in the recent election – but was turned away after not being able to provide a valid address.

The Grima brothers are Trump fans, with David having even attended a campaign rally for the returning US president last year.

‘We support the reds’

The brothers’ political leanings proved fortuitous when they first met Broussard, who told them if they were going to do business together, she needed to know their opinion on American politics, David explained.

“Our reply was that we support the reds [Republicans]. So, she told us we’re going to do business – big business.”

And business is something the Grimas like about the returning president, whose portfolio includes real estate, golf courses, hotels and casinos, as well as a stint starring in commerce-themed reality TV show The Apprentice.

“When you’re in business, if you have something in mind you want to do, you just do it – there are no half measures... if it’s good for the country, he’s going to do it.”

But while Trump’s perceived business acumen has impressed the Grima brothers and many others, not all are convinced – especially following indications the incoming president is considering imposing blanket tariffs on all foreign goods entering the country.

As exporters to the US, is this something the Grima brothers are concerned about?

“No, ours are high-end products, so if there’s a 10 per cent tariff, it doesn’t affect us. I’m trying to see if we can open a factory in the States and have items produced there, because there are a lot of incentives.... [but] we’re still in discussions about that.”

Words of congratulations will be engraved on the underside of the table. Photo: Mediterranean Ceramics

‘Stay positive’

Trump’s protectionism is just one of the things that has his critics worried though, with fears his second term in office could see a reversal on efforts to combat climate change and an increasingly withdrawn US on the world stage.

David remains optimistic, however: “Wait and see. I’m very positive. I’m not saying he’s going to change the world, but I think things are going to improve,” he said.

“My feelings are that things are going to improve globally. You just have to be positive.”