At first glance, it’s just an ordinary garage in Gżira.

But step inside and there are 14,500 pens meticulously taped to the walls of the room belonging to self-confessed “ballpen fanatic” Raymond Caruana.

“I’m crazy about them,” he says.

The 70-year-old started collecting more than three decades ago and is still adding to his unofficial pen museum not far from Stella Maris College.

Despite the sheer number of writing instruments he has amassed, Caruana reveals that he only writes with one: a pen that belonged to his late father.

In fact, it was Caruana’s father’s love of writing that inspired a son’s collection.

“His writing was an art,” Caruana said proudly. “Like this, he is always with me.

Raymond Caruana has been collecting pens for 35 years. Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

The pens are all gifts or donations and include a golden Parker pen gifted to him by a sheikh and another given to his brother upon retirement but later passed on to the collection.

Caruana, who worked in catering and security until his retirement, said his collection grew from a curiosity to an obsession.

“I’m so lucky, as soon as I told people I liked pens, everyone started sending them my way in droves,” he said.

Since opening his garage doors to the public last July, donations have poured in almost daily.

“Sometimes people pass by the garage in their car and they throw their pens in from the window,” he said, laughing. To make things a little easier, Caruana has built a custom "pen box" at the entrance for passers-by to drop off their unwanted writing tools.

The pen collection including Ray’s ‘flying pens’, artfully hung from the ceiling. Photo: Karl Andrew Micallef

To Caruana, the power of the pen lies in its symbolism, how something so small and ordinary can hold the weight of history: from signing wedding contracts and financial agreements to declarations of war and peace.

“You can stop wars with them. You can start wars with them,” he said.

When asked to choose a favourite from his collection besides his father’s pen, of course, Caruana was hesitant.

“It’s like asking a parent to pick their favourite child.”

Caruana describes his collection as “one of the greatest joys of my life” and something that his helped him deal with a lung cancer diagnosis, for which he is still receiving treatment.

“I’ve had my bad times,” he says. “But I never showed it. I just thank God every day that it’s under control now.”

He credits his recovery and strength to the love of his wife and two daughters, the “incredible medical staff” who cared for him, and the joy his collection brings him. “I live in paradise every day when I’m here,” he said.

And he’s not alone.

‘Pen pals’ Mario Debono, Ray Deguara, Ray Caruana, Vince Saliba and Caruana’s grandson Keane. Photo: Karl Andrew Micallef

Caruana’s garage has also become a meeting point for his closest friends, his "pen pals", Mario Debono, Ray Deguara, and Vince Saliba, who helped him transform his garage into a showcase for his collection.

Most mornings, the four gather to drink coffee, chat, and share their passion with anyone curious enough to stop by.