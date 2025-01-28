Two friends have helped create a large community of people who meet up for a run every Sunday, and in the process, raise funds for a mental health charity.

Last Sunday, the Sliema promenade was packed with the energy of around 70 runners, taking advantage of the sunny weather.

Sunday running club

Sunday Run Club Malta wants to bring together a community of runners and raise funds for NGO Richmond Foundation.

Founders Matthias Bugeja and Jack Attard Cassar held the first five-kilometre run on November 3 and since then, the club has boomed in popularity, receiving well over 100 registrations for their runs.

Bugeja founded the run club after overcoming a difficult time, crediting running and prayer for helping him through it.

“That is why it kind of kicked off… We wanted to bring people into the sport, because we believe it could help other people the way it helped me,” he said.

Attard Cassar also found a lot of peace through running. He opened up how when he was younger, he went through a very tough time as his colon was removed, which meant he could not do sports for three years.

“Now that I can see all the community coming together, to run together, and as well have a chat, I’m loving it. I think it’s something I needed eight years ago and I’m glad to have put it together,” Attard Cassar said.

So far, the run club has raised over €600 for Richmond Foundation from three running events. The target is to raise €25,000 by the end of the year.

Times of Malta joined the runners for the club’s first 10-kilometre run, to understand what the hype is all about.

The group running through Qui-Si-Sana.

‘Why is everyone running?’

The meeting point was Piazzetta, Sliema at 8.15am.

Some people arrived questioning their decision to get out of bed so early, while others showed up sweaty and pumped, ready to continue their early morning run.

Prior to the run, everyone gathered around the founding duo for a quick talk to brief the runners on the route and to motivate everyone. This was followed by a quick warm-up to get the blood flowing.

The run began in Piazzetta towards Manoel Island bridge, then back to Piazzetta and continuing towards St Julian’s Love Sign, and then back to Piazzetta for the finish.

Whenever the pace picked up too much, Bugeja quickly urged everyone to slow down – even to a near-walking speed – until the runner tying their shoelace caught up.

The sense of community during the run was palpable. Everyone was motivating each other, having small chats, and overall sharing the struggle that a 10-kilometre run brings.

As the run neared its end, faster runners fell back to cheer on those at the rear. A wave of relief swept over the group as everyone crossed the finish, yet no one was in a hurry to leave – many lingered to chat and soak up the sun.

Mafalda Rebolo, who attended her first run with the club, said she really enjoyed running as a group: “We motivate each other, so it’s really nice… If I’m alone sometimes I’ll just give up.”

Yann Mangion, who is training to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, said: “For someone that’s never done a 10k, I did pretty well.”

Andreas Azzopardi Pavia pacing the six-minute per kilometre group.

Andreas Azzopardi Pavia, who was tasked with pacing the six-minute per kilometre group on the day said: “Everyone’s so busy these days, that having some place to go, just meet people and do something as an activity is quite interesting,” he said.

Anyone who would like to sign up for a run can do so by going to the club’s Instagram, sundayrunclub_mlt, and click the link in their bio to register for upcoming runs.