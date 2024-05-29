There is a room on the third floor of the Manoel Theatre, behind the gallery where the audience watches the show.

Today, it is a library and archival space but until around 60 years ago it was home to Vincenza Micallef and her family.

At the age of 94, Vincenza is the last living person to have resided in the historic Valletta theatre.

“We had so much fun. We had the most beautiful time while we lived there,” said Vincenza, who is now a resident at St Vincent De Paul care home.

She was born and raised in the theatre, as were many members of her family because they were the resident caretakers of the theatre for around 160 years.

Vincenza and her nephew, Paul Micallef, told Times of Malta how the family began working as resident caretakers at the beginning of the 19th century. They remained until 1968, some years after the government took ownership of the venue.

She remembers costume balls at the theatre, “with lavish costumes”, and a time when the Manoel was also used as a cinema.

Vincenza Micallef describes life in the Manoel Theatre, where her family lived as caretakers. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

“Often, the priests from the Carmelite church would ask my mother, Maria if she could sneak them up so that they would be able to watch a film about Christ,” Vincenza says.

“And she would say, ‘of course, but only two at a time, otherwise, people will find out’.”

Vincenza’s mother, who was also born and raised there, was the last resident caretaker of the theatre. She took over the role from her husband, Rosario, after he died in 1957. The Micallef family was such an integral part of the theatre in the past that Rosario and Maria were even able to hold their wedding reception inside the theatre.

“They had the party in the theatre and Mr (Olaf) Gollcher (a previous owner) organised it for her... It was a huge party and it was packed with people. They even cleared all the seats just so they could have more people,” said Vincenza.

From left: Vincenza, her mother, a young boy and her sister with their dogs on the roof of the Manoel Theatre. Photo: Micallef family

Entire family worked in the theatre

They believe it was the only time the theatre was used to host a wedding reception.

The entire family worked in the theatre at one point, with tasks including cleaning, handy work, night watch and, for Vincenza, working in the box office.

As for the rumoured ghosts of the theatre, Vincenza is quick to dismiss the stories as “nonsense”.

After being in private hands for decades, the government acquired the theatre in the late 1950s.

“The government took control of it and did not need a caretaker any longer,” she said.

The family were told their services were no longer needed and they were asked to leave the premises. Over the following decade, the issue of what to do with Vincenza and her family became a point of contention for the theatre’s management, the government and, of course, most painfully, for the family.

The Manoel Theatre’s last caretaker, Maria Micallef on the roof of the theatre with her dog. Photo: Micallef family

'We were all in tears, we were all born there'

“We were all in tears; we were all born there, raised there and, after all that time, we just had to go,” Vincenza recalls.

While searching through the Manoel Theatre’s archive, its artistic director, Adrian Mamo found an array of documentation detailing the removal and rehousing of the family.

For the last four years of her time there, the management of the theatre renewed Maria’s caretaker contract from month to month, leaving her in a state of uncertainty as she approached pension age.

The Malta News report from 1965 details the story of the family’s plight after they were told to move out of the theatre. Photo: Jeremy Grech

Actor Jeremy Grech, who runs theatrical tours of the theatre, found out through the archives how the government, particularly the ex-Labour MP, Patrick Holland, became directly involved. He sent letters back and forth with the management in an effort to rehouse the family in Sliema, where Maria wanted to live.

The debacle was covered in the media, with a headline in the Malta News declaring “Manoel family in a fix”.

Eventually, in 1968, the family – Vincenza, her sister, Tessie and her mother, Maria – left the Manoel Theatre. With rental prices too expensive in Sliema, they ended up in Paola.

Vincenza went on to own and operate a series of lotto offices in Valletta, Sliema and, eventually Paola.

But her heart remains in the Manoel.

“Do you think anyone lives there now,” she asked her nephew at the end of her Times of Malta interview.

After he replied in the negative, she burst into laughter and said: “I didn’t think so.”

Vincenza Micallef and her nephew Paul Micallef. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier