A video has emerged showing the exact state in which four illegal lions and a leopard are being held in Dingli as two animal rights NGOs launched a petition on Friday calling for immediate action and stronger animal welfare laws.

Vuci għall-Annimali and Animal Liberation Malta are demanding the enforcement of Malta’s dangerous animals and zoos regulations.

This comes in the wake of the recent case of four illegally caged lions and a leopard in Naxxar which have now been moved to Dingli but continue to live in “a lifeless concrete structure surrounded by steel bars”, according to the activists.

Drone footage circulating on social media shows the animals held in a bare enclosure without shelter which Animal Liberation Malta called "a disgrace".

The Veterinary Regulation Directorate has insisted it was satisfied the new site was suitable for the animals.

The petition is asking for the immediate confiscation of the lions and the leopard and relocation to a reputable international sanctuary for proper care and rehabilitation.

It also calls for full enforcement of animal welfare laws with stronger action against illegal zoos and facilities; enforcement of the ban on petting in zoos; mandatory neutering and regular vet visits for all dangerous animals; the creation of a national DNA registry; and the creation of a list of animals that are acceptable as pets.

The activists are also demanding the trade and importation of exotic animals should be banned.

“We need to protect the lives of these animals and ensure that Malta’s laws are fully enforces,” Althea Galea from Vuci għall-Annimali said.

Earlier this month, 25 people signed up to register 96 dangerous animals under an amnesty scheme. A 2016 law made it illegal for private individuals to keep dangerous animals unless they were housed in a licensed zoo. People who fail to register their animals can receive fines of up to €65,000 and even a three-year prison sentence.

The petition can be seen on Vuci għall-Annimali’s website.