Now that much of the dust has settled on the turmoil that erupted when Joseph Muscat was criminally charged in court in a historic first, Times of Malta is breaking down the findings of the controversial magisterial inquiry.

What did the inquiry find that put Muscat, Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi, along with many others, in the dock?

If you often find yourself wondering about this and feel lost, unable to fully understand who did what and when, or lose track of what happened, this video explainer is for you.

Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

Details of five years of investigations by scores of experts, hundreds of hours of court sittings, hundreds of pages of inquiry, and hundreds of news articles and social media posts have been simplified in a 17-minute video.

The video lays out which evidence led prosecutors to suspect that some of the country's most powerful politicians were involved in corruption.