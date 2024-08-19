On his first day at the European Parliament, Thomas Bajada demonstrated he plans to do politics differently.

White paper in hand, he strolled up to cast his vote for Roberta Metsola to be re-elected as parliament president – the only Labour MEP to do so.

It isn’t the first time the Gozitan has bucked a trend: his nomination came as a surprise and he was elected on his first attempt without relying on the backing of former prime minister Joseph Muscat.

So, it is perhaps not surprising that he has a particular approach to his new role. The 30-year-old says he tackles politics from a scientist’s perspective.

Thomas Bajada in conversation with Mario Xuereb. Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

Trained to be inquisitive, he tests his hypothesis and draws conclusions according to the data, without much influence from his peers.

With a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Chemistry, he also holds a Master’s in Ocean Governance.

More recently he served as government’s technical attaché on fisheries at the Permanent Representation of Malta to the European Union in Brussels, and so, despite his inexperience as a politician, he understands how the EU institutions operate.

Bajada represented Malta on the Council of the EU in negotiations related to the aquaculture industry.

“Luckily I used to frequent the EP in my former role, or otherwise I wouldn’t have been able to even find the entrance,” he told Times of Malta.

But as he settles into a new life as an MEP, Bajada admitted to feeling “overwhelmed” in his first week.

“Walking into my first plenary [in Strasbourg] was emotional. I was overwhelmed. Then you have to get used to the electronic system of voting.”

Gozo has very specific needs. Hardly any MEPs comprehend this - MEP Thomas Bajada

He says he feels “privileged” to be representing the Maltese and Gozitans, and puts that above party politics. He is even in favour of regular inter-delegation meetings involving Nationalist MEPs.

“I have been insistent on us six [MEPs from Malta] working closely together. I am open to that option as well, but it takes two to tango,” he warns.

Born in Gozo in 1994, he was active with the Soċjetà Filarmonika Leone and the Aurora Opera House. He also served as secretary general of the National Youth Council, and for a while was coordinator of the Labour student organisation Pulse.

He believes innovation and technology may be key for the European Union to reach the climate goals it has set for itself without negatively impacting its citizens.

Bajada insists “the challenges that we are facing as a continent have to be tackled with social justice in mind”.

Settling into the role before summer recess began, he has been taking part in the first meetings of the committees to which he has been assigned: the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety, and Fisheries. Bajada is also a substitute member on the Economy and Monetary Affairs Committee.

“As long as you have good assistants to guide you… they are the ones who do a lot of the preparatory work required for an MEP to work diligently and efficiently,” he says. Bajada may have attracted Gozitan voters in droves, but he believes he obtained a substantial number of votes from Malta. And yet, Gozo’s interests remain at heart.

“Gozo has a reality unto itself with very specific needs. There are hardly any MEPs who can comprehend this. I want to ensure that whatever regulation is discussed, in whichever sphere, protect islands such as ours.”

Bajada argues that Gozo must be approached holistically and not as an extension to Malta.

“With digitalisation, Gozo can really become sustainable. It should now be possible for our youths, our entrepreneurs, to reap the benefits of the single market from home.”

Bajada believes that a move towards new technologies, such as green energy and the digital industry, can boost Gozo’s perspective as an island that suffers from the much-maligned double insularity.