At the stroke of midnight on Friday morning, thousands of people from different walks of life came together at Mellieħa to walk 20 kilometres to raise funds for Puttinu Cares.

Participants walked, jogged, cycled and one even carried a wooden crucifix along Xemxija, St. Paul’s Bay, Mosta, Birkirkara, Pieta and finished at the Floriana Granaries. A €10 donation was collected at the Mellieħa square.

Now a cultural mainstay in local Easter events, organisers said thousands made their way to Mellieħa to participate in the 19th edition of the Good Friday walk.

One particular man, Tony Farrugia, caught the attention of the crowd, as he walked the whole 20km journey carrying a full-sized crucifix.

Puttinu Cares is an association that covers costs and accommodation fees for cancer patients who travel abroad to the UK for treatment.

The inaugural walk first took place back in 2004, when Joe Vella decided to make the trek from Mellieħa to Senglea with his son-in-law Roderick Farrugia - who at the time was his daughter's boyfriend.

The 19th edition of Good Friday night-walk in aid of Puttinu Cares kicked off on Thursday night. Video: Puttinu Cares

Hours after the annual Good Friday walk was completed, the Puttinu marathon began, where anyone can continue to donate to the charity for those in need.

The marathon is being broadcast today on all local television stations and will run until midnight.