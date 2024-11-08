A three-drug treatment for lung cancer that could significantly reduce tumour growth and limit cancer spread is being explored by researchers at the University of Malta.

Early laboratory results are showing encouraging progress, according to scientists from the university’s Department of Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics.

The treatment uses a combination of three drugs, two of which are used in gene therapy to target and modify specific cancer-associated genes. This approach aims to lower the production of proteins responsible for lung cancer.

Scientists talk about the research and results. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

If successful, the treatment could not only shrink tumours but also lower the risk of the cancer spreading to other organs.

“We are also trying to reduce side effects as much as possible, by ensuring that the drug combination only has an effect on tumour cells when used at the correct doses,” explained Dr Vanessa Petroni Magri, who is leading the research along with Prof. Anthony Fenech.

PhD student Nathan Vella, who will present the findings as part of his doctoral thesis, says early-stage tests are promising.

“From what we can see, by targeting lung cancer using these three different compounds (drugs) the lung cancer cells are dying using very low concentrations. Eventually, we also aim to combine all three into one medicinal preparation. We have already been working on this, together with collaborators in France, and have run some analysis on a preliminary test preparation,” he said.

The Faculty of Medicine and Surgery has been carrying out cancer research for over 20 years, and the Department of Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics has developed a special interest in the drugs used to manage lung cancer since 2016.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Lung cancer third most common cancer in Malta – report

According to a report published last year by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, lung cancer was the third most common cancer in Malta in 2020, representing more than 10% of new cases and 20% of all cancer deaths.

“It is often diagnosed at an advanced stage making it more difficult to manage and the tumours are often aggressive as they are associated with resistance to drugs,” Petroni Magri said adding: “We are trying to see if, with this three-drug combinatory approach, we can target these resistant tumours.”

The team of molecular pharmacologists initially tested the drugs on single-layer cell cultures of both cancer tissue and normal tissue, to ensure the drugs do not impact normal cells in the body.

One of the several ‘microtumours’ composed of lung cancer cells and prepared by Nathan Vella as part of his PhD work. Photo: Courtesy of Department of Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics

With that stage complete, the research team is currently moving to the next phase: 3D cell cultures that are essentially micro tumours, generated in a lab, which can be used to mimic the tumour inside the body. This phase, conducted in collaboration with research institutes in France, Portugal and Canada, will help determine if the drugs can penetrate deeper into tumour cores, which is essential for treating aggressive cancers effectively.

“We are observing an inhibition of tumour growth within a short time with one drug, and a much more effective anti-cancer effect with all three,” Vella said.

The researchers are aware there is still a long way to go. New treatments can take up to 15 years to reach patients due to the rigorous testing and regulatory processes required.

This research is funded by the Foundation for Science and Technology through grants provided by Xjenza Malta and supported by the R&I Technology Development Program and the Internationalisation Partnership Awards Scheme Plus (IPAS+).