Police are investigating a video shared on TikTok that shows a tourist kick a barrier off Valletta's bastions into electricity wires.

The video shows sparks flying after the barrier crashes off St Barbara's Bastions into the wire.

It was posted on TikTok with the caption: "POV (Point of View): Your sign to book the Boys' holiday to Malta".

The video then pans out into a group of men running away from the bastions.

The video was shared widely on social media on Monday. Video: Provided by Sidestreet

There is no indication of when the video was taken, and the TikTok profile that uploaded the video- a24durda- was deleted on Monday.

Replying to questions, a police spokesperson said a report was filed on Monday afternoon and investigations are ongoing.