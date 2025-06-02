A powerful explosion on Sicily's Mount Etna sent tourists fleeing on Monday, but there were no immediate reports of anyone having been injured.

The explosion of Europe's most active volcano happened just after midday, spewing debris and smoke high into the air and dangerous pyroclastic flows down the mountain.

The smoke could also be seen from Malta.

Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology had a few hours previously noted a series of strombolian explosions of growing intensity.

An orange warning has been issued for aviation.