US President Donald Trump said on Friday he would like to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin "as soon as we can set it up", during a business roundtable in Abu Dhabi.

"As soon as we can set it up I would actually leave here and go," Trump said in response to a question about meeting the Russian leader.

Trump has repeatedly said he was willing to travel to Turkey to join the first direct Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in more than three years, insisting "nothing's going to happen" before he meets the Russian president face-to-face.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky travelled to Turkey but said he would not attend the talks, after his Russian counterpart declined his calls for face-to-face negotiations.

Trump says wants to meet Putin 'as soon as we can set it up'. Video: AFP

Zelensky had dared Putin to show up and negotiate directly to prove he was serious about peace.

Putin had proposed direct talks, the first since the immediate aftermath of his invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but Russia sent a lower-level delegation.

Trump's insistence on the importance of meeting Putin, for whom he has voiced admiration in the past, stands in sharp contrast to the stance of previous US President Joe Biden, who insisted only Ukraine itself should negotiate on its future.

'A lot of people are starving' in Gaza

Trump also commented on the situation in Gaza, telling reporters how the United States would have the situation "taken care of" the situation, and people were starving in the besieged Palestinian territory.

"We're looking at Gaza. And we're going to get that taken care of. A lot of people are starving," the president told reporters.

Israel has imposed a blockade for over two months on Gaza, leading UN agencies and other humanitarian groups to warn of shrinking fuel and medicine supplies to the territory of 2.4 million Palestinians.

It has also repeatedly denied that there is a humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Trump's remarks came a day after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio voiced openness to any new ideas to bring aid into Gaza after a US- and Israeli-backed plan was widely criticised, while also expressing concern over the humanitarian situation in the territory.