A large crowd of Turkish people resident in Malta held a protest in Valletta on Sunday over the arrest of Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, just days before he was due to be formally declared a candidate to oppose President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the 2028 elections.

The protest underway in Valletta (Chris Sant Fournier).

Imamoglu was arrested on Wednesday in a raid by hundreds of policemen. He was suspended from his post on Sunday and faces graft charges.

Mr President, we need to talk....

His arrest has led to four days of protests and rioting in Istanbul and other cities in Turkey.

Those taking part in the Valletta protest gathered at City Gate and marched down Republic Street shouting slogans and carrying placards slamming President Erdogan.

Speeches in Turkish were made opposite the law courts, with organisers saying their activity was meant to show opposition to totalitarianism and express solidarity with their compatriots back home.