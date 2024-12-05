Foreign Minister Ian Borg has dismissed a tirade of anti-Western sentiment from Russia’s foreign minister at the opening of today’s OSCE conference, insisting the group would “not be intimidated” by Russia.

Asked to respond to Foreign Minister Lavrov’s comments that Western countries were risking a “hot war” with Russia while pushing its “neo-colonial hegemony”, Borg said he was neither surprised nor intimidated.

“We are not surprised by Lavrov’s comments. Russia has used other international platforms to make such statements in the last 1,000 days since its aggressive and illegal invasion of its neighbour Ukraine,” he said.

“I’ve taken note of the way Russia addressed everyone this morning, but we will not be intimidated,” Borg said while urging his European counterparts to “relay a coherent and strong message to Russia.”

Borg said he was not aware of any bilateral talks scheduled to take place between Russia and Ukraine, but said the OSCE might not necessarily be briefed on meetings between countries.

Such talks seem unlikely at the time of publication, however, in light of Lavrov’s strong comments on Thursday morning that showed no sign of concession on the Ukraine war.

Lavrov gave a short closed-door press conference earlier on Thursday, with Times of Malta informed most of the Russian media delegation had left Ta’ Qali following its conclusion.

Noting that possible OSCE decisions including about its future leadership could be expected by the end of the conference, Borg said those discussions could help bring about the end of the war.

"But it’s clear that the world is far from seeing an end to this war”, he said.

In light of Lavrov’s comments, and in particular his criticisms of the OSCE, what hopes does Borg have that the organisation can be effective?

“I don’t think we should give up on diplomacy. Ultimately, what’s the alternative?”

Lavrov arrived to a frosty reception on Thursday morning, with many of his counterparts in the OSCE saying they intend to avoid him altogether.

While his words at the OSCE may have disappointed some hoping for progress on the issue of Ukraine, they are likely to have come as no surprise to most observers following a similar performance at the UN in September.

Speaking in New York three months ago, Lavrov warned the West against “trying to fight to victory with a nuclear power” while criticising Western foreign policy for providing aid to Ukraine.

The OSCE conference in Ta’ Qali runs until Friday, welcoming delegates from 57 countries across Europe, North America and Central Asia.