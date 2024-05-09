Roberta Metsola arrived in Ukraine on Thursday to mark Europe Day in the war-torn country.

It is the European Parliament president’s third visit to the country which has suffered a bloody siege from neighbouring Russia in 27 months of war.

“I came here because I wanted to send a strong message,” Metsola told Times of Malta, which is among media organisations covering the president’s trip.

Metsola in Kyiv. Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

"We stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. Since the unprovoked attack, Ukrainians have been fighting for our freedom."

Metsola said she hoped the European Parliament would play a major role in an upcoming peace summit.

"We never give up hope. There will be nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine on the table."

She is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday.

The European Parliament president was welcomed by Russian Stefanchuk, the chair of Ukraine's parliament.

Metsola’s visit coincides with Russia’s Victory Day, a holiday that marks the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.

She was immediately given a tour of two sites - a power plant and a school - that were recently bombed.

Ukrainian officials told the president the two targets were deliberate and intended to continue instilling fear in the capital.