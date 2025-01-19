Eurovision winners are often in the media basking in the spotlight, but the reality is frequently far less glamorous.

The Busker, who represented Malta at the 2023 contest, opened up about rehearsing on the pavement to struggle to get support.

The Busker, comprising singer Dav Jr, saxophonist Sean Meachen and drummer Jean-Paul Borg, have shared candid insights into their journey to the Eurovision stage in Liverpool two years ago through a YouTube video.

While staying at the same hotel as the Swiss delegation, they noticed the Swiss team had access to a “massive area” to practise choreography. In contrast, the Maltese representatives had no designated rehearsal space.

“We had to source something. We had no place to rehearse. At one point, we were doing our warm-ups and stretching outside on the pavement of the hotel,” Meachen said.

“That was ridiculous, in my opinion. You’re seeing an act that will represent a country, and they are rehearsing on a pavement.”

Eventually, the band found a temporary rehearsal space after being contacted by a Liverpool local who offered their help.

The band described the overwhelming workload they had to manage. Beyond preparing their performance, they were tasked with coordinating costumes, sourcing props, producing their music video, organising visuals, scheduling interviews and managing their social media presence.

The Busker applied for Eurovision in 2022, hoping to use the platform to grow their music career. Photo: Shaun Spiteri

'We had to dip into own savings to cover transport, meals in Liverpool'

They also worked with the sales team at PBS, Malta’s national broadcaster, to secure sponsors.

According to Dav Jr, “We focused our energy on so many things which are far from the song and performance, which are needed but would have been easier with a bigger or more focused team.”

The band acknowledged PBS’s financial constraints, which stemmed from controversies involving previous Eurovision entries. They said these issues included ongoing court cases and audits.

Despite securing brand deals that helped fund their preparations, The Busker still had to dip into their own savings to cover transport and meals in Liverpool. The public broadcaster covered flights and hotel accommodation, but Dav Jr noted: “It could have been delegated much better.”

You end up belonging to the broadcaster, the product

Although representing Malta on the Eurovision stage was a dream come true for Borg, he admitted that winning MESC made them think they would receive more help, but it only got harder.

The Busker applied for Eurovision in 2022, hoping to use the platform to grow their music career. However, they found themselves at odds with PBS, which they believed was too focused on the competition itself rather than supporting the band’s long-term goals.

“You end up belonging to the broadcaster, the product,” the band said.

'Which strategy involves you not getting public exposure?'

After winning MESC, they encountered challenges in maintaining relationships with other radio stations they had previously worked with. They explained that the public broadcaster has the right to be the first point of contact for media-related matters.

However, “it also has to come from the local broadcaster that we have a career after the Eurovision that we need to prioritise,” the band said, explaining that at times they were discouraged from conducting interviews.

“I can’t understand what strategy involves you not getting public exposure,” Dav Jr added.

Despite their best efforts and months of preparation, The Busker failed to qualify for the Eurovision final. Their upbeat performance of Dance (Our Own Party) garnered attention but ultimately did not secure enough votes to advance from the semi-finals.

The winner of the upcoming Malta Eurovision will be decided on February 8.

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times,” laughed the band.

PBS has been approached for comment, but no reply was sent until publication time.