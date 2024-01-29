Labour’s MPs have followed their boss Robert Abela’s lead by welcoming talk of a Joseph Muscat return while raising doubts about an inquiry probing him and others.

Times of Malta spoke to more than a dozen PL MPs as they entered parliament on Monday, to see what they think about Muscat potentially returning to politics as a candidate in June's European Parliament elections.

All, bar a handful, emphasised Muscat’s achievements as prime minister and downplayed questions about his controversies.

Labour MPs speak about a Muscat return. Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne said Muscat still has plenty to offer, as public furore following news of his possible return showed.

Others, such as Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli and Parliamentary Secretary Alison Zerafa Civelli, made it clear they would be happy to have Muscat back in frontline politics.

Parliamentary secretary Malcolm Paul Agius Galea took a more cautious approach and said he would not comment until the party did so.

Only Randolph Debattista, who aside from being a PL MP also serves as party CEO, was less than enthused by news of a Muscat comeback.

“Those who have followed my political thoughts can draw conclusions about what I think,” Debattista said cryptically.

The PL CEO had openly called for the party to rid itself of “criminals” as public protests erupted at the end of Muscat’s time in government in late 2019. He was subsequently sacked as CEO only to be reinstated two years later.

Times of Malta also asked Labour MPs if they trust the inquiry being carried out into politicians who played a key role in the fraudulent hospitals privatisation deal.

Muscat has sought to have the magistrate leading the inquiry, Gabriella Vella, kicked off the case. Last week, Robert Abela echoed Muscat’s criticism of the magistrate and implied the probe might be politically motivated.

Most Labour MPs questioned on Monday also expressed concern about the magisterial inquiry, saying it was taking too long.

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard and his two predecessors in that role, Edward Zammit Lewis and Owen Bonnici, were among the MPs who spoke most critically of the judicial process.

“It’s not acceptable to have such delays,” Attard said, adding that “everyone must assume their responsibilities.”

And while Zammit Lewis said all judicial delays are argued that “justice delayed is justice denied,” Bonnici’s criticism was more full-throated.

“It doesn’t help when police carry out a search and members of [NGO] Repubblika are there, taking photos,” the one-time justice minister said, as he also highlighted the inquiry’s four-and-a-half year timespan and repeated Muscat’s criticism about the magistrate’s relatives having criticised the former prime minister on Facebook.

“These things do not help to trust in the process,” Bonnici said.