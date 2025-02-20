Every year around 10,000 individuals in Europe take doctors or hospital trusts to court over medical errors. It is a long and costly process and there is no guarantee of success.

When Silja Greuner and her unborn son Maxim died in hospital in 2019, nobody told her bereaved husband Joachim how it had happened for weeks.

Since then, he has been fighting for an explanation, a long and painful process which has tested his belief in the medical and legal professions, and he is not alone in his experience.