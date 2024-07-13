England are once again finalists in the Euros, but will the Three Lions finally secure a trophy after a 58-year wait?

To do that on Sunday night, Gareth Southgate's team will have to overcome Spain, arguably the best team at the tournament hosted in Germany.

During a vox pop with Times of Malta on Friday in Valletta, fans appeared to be split.

Daniel from Sliema said he would support Spain not because he loved the Spanish team but because his favourite team - Italy - had been eliminated.

When asked if he would be siding with England, he emphatically said, “In this scenario, definitely not England”.

Johann from San Ġwann does not wish to see England lift the cup.

“Not England, that’s for sure. I don’t want it to come home!” he said, adding he did not want the England team to win because he was not a fan of England supporters.

Vox Pop of reactions from locals and tourists on the Euros 2024 final. Filmed by Matthew Mirabelli and Edited by Karl Andrew Micallef

Aziz from Sliema and his friend Abi, who is originally from India but lives in Italy, said they would support Spain because they supported EU teams.

Unsurprisingly, the most ardent England supporters were British nationals, and even then, the faith in their team was not particularly strong.

Speaking outside the popular drinking hole, The Pub, in Valletta, Andy from England said, “I’ve watched enough football in my lifetime not to build one's hopes up, but I think we have got a good chance”.

Chris from Ipswich, who will be watching the match on a cruise, said “30 years of hurt have turned into 40 years of hurt, but who knows, maybe it is coming home”.

Local England supporter Sharon from Gozo was even less enthusiastic about England’s chances.

According to the bookies, Spain, who have won the Euros three times, have a 60 per cent chance of winning the final in Berlin.

England has never won the Euros, and was the runner-up in the last tournament, when it lost to Italy on penalties in July 2021. Their last trophy dates back to the 1966 world cup.

