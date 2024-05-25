On May 7, students filled Valletta’s Independence Square, packing the area in front of the law courts. They gathered to condemn remarks made by the prime minister about the judiciary.

The demonstration was well-attended, but the crowd paled in comparison to the thousands of students enrolled in post-secondary institutions like the University of Malta and Mcast.

What motivates Maltese students to speak out and demonstrate?

In an effort to better understand contemporary student protest culture, Times of Malta went to the University of Malta to speak to students. Around half of those approached declined to answer, because they felt uncomfortable discussing politics. But while a half-empty MEP debate played out in the University’s quadrangle, some students shared their opinions.

Students at the University of Malta speak. Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

Tasha Schembri, 21, Communications

Tasha Schembri and David Grima.

There is apathy going around, but it stems from the root of the issues, it’s not that we don’t care or are lazy. If there is a protest that I feel I need to attend as a Maltese citizen, I will be there. If I feel like it is not organized well or if it is too partisan, I won’t be there.

David Grima, 24, Digital Arts

I believe in protests, but when I see them organized for or against a party, the argument totally falls apart. Regardless of political affiliations, if something is wrong, you need to stop it. But we must remember that there is still a fear that if you criticise a particular party, you will be associated with the other.

Kurt Apap, 37, Psychology

There is no real choice: what does protesting achieve, and what has that achieved with the string of scandals? New approaches need to be considered urgently. We pretend we are in a democracy because they let you protest on a Saturday morning. I don’t do that anymore because it feels like a waste of time.

Karl Schembri, 20, Tourism Studies

Students like me are still trying to keep activism alive. Obviously, we are in the minority… but it is important to keep voicing your concerns about the country. We shouldn’t have a biased mindset and not just protest to gain political points. To talk about global issues is important but obviously, what happens locally affects us more directly.

Juan Camilleri, Junior College student

If I don’t feel I need to protest, why should I just because others are going? You should only protest if you believe there is something wrong. If I am happy where I am and I believe that the government is doing a good job, why should I go protest? Nobody’s perfect.

Emma Pantovic, 20, Psychology and Communications

Emma Pantovic.

When it comes to mainstream topics like Israel and Palestine, I am informed about them because everyone is talking about them even though the information is suppressed as much as possible, and people don’t want to talk about the dispute between those two countries. So I am informed about them and I am passionate about them, but then I don’t understand what's going on half the time in my own country. I don’t really protest because I am not really informed

Ben Scerri, 22, International Relations

It always ends up being the same situation over and over again. The biggest problem in this country is that everything becomes so partisan. Us versus you, in any case, whatever the issue, it goes back to being binary. I have little interest or motivation to get involved, not because I don’t care but because I know the repercussions that come out of it.

Hayden Pesci, 23, Prospective Politics Student

Throughout the years, students have been at the forefront of activism, but in recent years, there has been a sort of decline. I think that’s because students don’t want to associate themselves with partisan politics. I protest according to the situation. The problem with the protests right now is that there are still partisan narratives.

Julia Debattista, 21, Communications

Julia Debattista.

I started my course three years ago and from my first year till now the student activism culture has changed drastically. When I started, quad was full of people, but now it's almost always empty. You don’t see students milling about and engaged. I noticed a slight decline, but when students are passionate, they will go out.

Sam Delia, 20, Social Work

The general student population will not show up. We have a two-party system, so you are either in party A or B, and you don’t have any other alternative. In Malta, we have a lot of tgergir, but when it comes to showing action, they don’t because they are scared of being seen and heard. You don’t have to be an activist to go on the street, at the very least, vote.