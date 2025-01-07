A major project development company said on Tuesday that it had taken 'immediate action' after two men were spotted working at the top of a 10-storey development without safety gear.

The workers were seen without safety vests, helmets or harnesses while working on a penthouse at Tower Road, Sliema.

Workmen caught without safety vests or helmets while working on a ten-storey penthouse.

They were working on the building of an additional receded floor at the Golden Seven Apartments. The applicant for PA/03782/22 is construction magnate Charles Polidano.

A spokesperson for the Polidano Group told Times of Malta that "immediate action" had been taken when the matter was brought to the company's attention.

"It should be pointed out that the individual in the video is not employed by the group but is an employee of a company contracted to carry out ancillary services on a project being undertaken by Polidano," the spokesperson said.

"The Polidano Group treats health and safety transgressions with utmost seriousness and will be following up this matter with the individuals concerned."

Josianne Cutajar, CEO of the Occupational Health and Safety Authority said the authority had not received reports or footage but sent two inspectors to the site to investigate.

Cutajar urged people to immediately report such cases to the authority. Its emergency number is 138.