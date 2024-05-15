Eight watches belonging to Formula One legend Michael Schumacher were sold at auction in Geneva on Tuesday for a total of four million Swiss francs (4.4 million dollars/4.1 million euros).

The German seven-time F1 world champion was a passionate watch collector until the skiing accident he suffered in December 2013, since which he has not been seen in public.

Two of the timepieces sold at the Christie’s auction were personalised gifts Schumacher received from then Ferrari team principal Jean Todt to celebrate his achievements on the racing track with the Italian manufacturer.

An F.P. Journe Vagabondage with a dial honouring the seven F1 world championships Schumacher won was sold for 1,646,700 dollars.

But the piece that went for the most – 2,711,500 dollars – was a vintage pink gold Patek Philippe.

“Our sincere thanks go to our consigners as well as the Schumacher family who entrusted us with the outstanding property of Michael Schumacher. We saw strong global participation, with an emphasis on America” said the auction house’s watch specialist Remi Guillemin.