Water Services Corporation has officially opened a new warehouse in Bulebel which it says is a net-zero carbon building.

The 2,000 square metre warehouse is designed to house approximately €9 million in inventory.

It features an array of photovoltaic panels that are projected to generate 430,000 kWh of energy every year, which the company says is enough to offset the building’s energy consumption.

The project, which cost roughly €7.2 million, was partly funded through a €25 million green bond issued by Water Services Corporation last year.

The warehouse was inaugurated by Prime Minister Robert Abela, who described the project as a “milestone in enhancing energy efficiency and raising building and construction standards in Malta” that aligned with his government’s 2050 vision.

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli and Water Services Corporation CEO Karl Cilia were also present for the inauguration of the building.