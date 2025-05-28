Water Services Corporation has officially opened a new warehouse in Bulebel which it says is a net-zero carbon building.

The 2,000 square metre warehouse is designed to house approximately €9 million in inventory.

It features an array of photovoltaic panels that are projected to generate 430,000 kWh of energy every year, which the company says is enough to offset the building’s energy consumption.

The project, which cost roughly €7.2 million, was partly funded through a €25 million green bond issued by Water Services Corporation last year.

The warehouse was inaugurated by Prime Minister Robert Abela, who described the project as a “milestone in enhancing energy efficiency and raising building and construction standards in Malta” that aligned with his government’s 2050 vision.

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli and Water Services Corporation CEO Karl Cilia were also present for the inauguration of the building.

The warehouse during its inauguration. Photo: DOIThe warehouse during its inauguration. Photo: DOI

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.