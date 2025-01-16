As more commercial buildings go up instead of residential buildings, Floriana mayor Nigel Holland is concerned about residents' future in the town.

During a press conference on Thursday, Holland stressed that the council should be a council for the local community and not a council for hotels and Airbnb.

The press conference was held on 16 January, designated as Housing Day in Floriana. The day yearly commemorates the death of Riccardo Cesare who fell to his death 25 years ago after the four-storey high landing in his old apartment block collapsed.

From the dozens of people who used to live on St Anne’s Street, only eleven people remain, Holland noted.

Holland spoke outside a residential block on St Anne’s Street, which is set to be transformed into a 40-room hotel under the proposed development plans. The local council have contested this development as it argues that it will have “detrimental consequences”.

This proposal is part of a “symptom” of a wide housing issue currently happening in Floriana, Holland said.

“Our priority is to save the Floriana community,” Holland said whilst pointing out how the council has been and will continue, to contest any application that tries to replace residential buildings with commercial buildings.

Holland mentioned how Floriana's local plan states that development must maintain a balance between residential and commercial uses.

“This balance was not kept,” Holland said.

Deputy Mayor James Aaron Ellul pointed out how Floriana has one of the oldest demographics in Malta, averaging an age that is more than 60. He added that only Mdina and Xgħajra have fewer residents than Floriana.

Ellul also highlighted a paper he presented during a council meeting, emphasising the importance of preserving and enhancing residential buildings instead of phasing them out.