The government does not need the opposition’s backing to introduce a standards commissioner for the judiciary, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Friday.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said that it is determined to see the new role introduced to Malta’s judicial system and can pass new legislation to that effect via a simple majority in parliament.

The ruling Labour party enjoys a nine-seat majority in parliament.

Earlier this week, the Opposition voted against Justice Minister Jonathan Attard’s proposals for a series of constitutional amendments on the judiciary.

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said the PN was against piecemeal amendments to the Constitution and wanted a comprehensive reform to strengthen democracy.

Aside from introducing a standards commissioner, the amendments also seek to extend the retirement age of judges, make judges eligible to become President, and require the sitting Chief Justice to be consulted on the nomination of his or her successor.

If introduced, the commissioner will be tasked with hearing and investigating complaints made against judges and magistrates, similar to the role played by the commissioner for standards in public life, who scrutinises MPs' work.

Currently, members of the public can file their complaints to either the justice minister or the chief justice, who may then forward the complaint to the Commission for the Administration of Justice, a secretive commission that makes none of its work public.

While some changes in the bill proposed will require the constitution to be changed to come into effect, the government argues that the introduction of a standards commissioner does not.

“The Opposition’s decision to vote against this important reform in the second reading suggests they are not acting in the public’s best interest. Regardless, the government remains resolute in its efforts to implement this necessary measure, which can be enacted through a simple majority in Parliament,” the OPM statement said.

Constitutional changes, on the other hand, require a two-thirds majority of MPs to vote in favour.

Abela: Judiciary itself asked for this

Answering media questions on Friday morning, Abela said it was judges and magistrates themselves who had asked for a standards commissioner for the judiciary.

“It was our obligation that when the judiciary asked for there to be more scrutiny and transparency, we couldn’t say no,” he said.

The Chief Justice also called for the introduction of such a role, he said.

“The Leader of the Opposition, however, wants to tell him (the Chief Justice) no,” Abela said, referring to the PN’s vote against the government bill.

Other reforms proposed, including increasing the retirement age, also came from requests made by the judiciary itself, the prime minister said.