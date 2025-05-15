Son of slain lawyer Carmel Chircop took the witness stand on Thursday afternoon and told a panel of jurors that on the day his father was murdered, they got to know it was possibly him from social media.

Kendrick Chircop, a lawyer himself, was testifying in a trial by jury of four men – brothers Adrian and Robert Agius (Ta’ Maksar), Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio (iċ-Ċiniż) - accused for their role in the 2015 murder of Chircop’s father.

Vella and Robert Agius are also accused of supplying the bomb in Caruana Galizia’s assassination.

They all deny the charges.

The witness recalled that his mother, Mary Rose, had come to his room and asked him to look at social media because his aunt had just called asking for his father.

The lawyer would leave home every day some time between 6:30am and 6:45am. On the day of his murder, Kendrick’s lecture had been cancelled. He recalled seeing articles about a murder in Birkirkara followed by articles about a Birkirkara lawyer being killed.

He went to Birkirkara police station and found his mother there, with the police officers trying to calm her down. They asked them some questions about the victim, but until that point they did not know that the lawyer had been killed. The witness recalled that eventually he got to know his father was killed in the garage complex where his father kept his car, which is about 150m from the family home. They had two garages in the complex.

Asked if his father had any issues at the time of his death, Chircop said his father was in business with Jeffery John Mallia, with whom he bought three plots to develop in Mellieħa. They had agreed that Chircop would keep the right block and the penthouse on top. The lawyer then expressed his wish that instead of three penthouses, there should be one. This caused the disagreement between the two business partners. It was “amicably” resolved after Chircop’s death.

The Chircops and Mallia went out for dinner twice after the issue was solved.

Asked about Adrian Agius, Chircop said he did not know much about the case but recalled a phone call his father had while the family was in Venice. He vaguely recalled his father mentioning some payments, adding that his parents barely discussed any of the business issues in front of him, and what he got to know later was from the media.

Some five months after Chircop’s murder, Agius filed a case against the widow and the son, seeking to get the court to annul the €750,000 constitution of debt. However, they reached an out-of-court settlement some two years later with the witness and his mother settling for €165,000. Agius had previously paid €150,000 to the slain lawyer.

Asked why they accepted the cut, Chircop said his mother and himself had decided to close the chapter, adding that “at the time they were still in the dark on who killed my father”.

During Thursday’s sitting, the prosecutors – Godwin Cini and Danika Vella – read out the testimony of John Bugeja, who passed away since he testified before the court of magistrates.

Bugeja had told the court that he imported detergents from Sicily for about three years. He told the police that he had no property in his name and rented out from Agius. The man had told the court that he would travel with Agius and that they had met on the catamaran.

In the man’s testimony it had emerged, that Bugeja leased out a garage from Agius located in Magħtab. However, the stock was taken back by the Italian seller and resold to local shops due to the debt accumulated. At the same time, his employee stole from him. Bugeja also had €96,000 in debts with Robert Agius. He was slowly paying it off in cash.

Eventually, Bugeja rented out a garage in Mosta from the son-in-law of “Giovann ta’ Soap and Sponge”. The man, John Camilleri, was murdered in a car bomb in 2016.

Bugeja paid €700 a year to the landlord, which he received from Agius. In court he had explained that he felt “duty-bound” to rent the garage on behalf of Agius. On the day he got the key and garage remote fob, Bugeja passed them on within hours to Agius.

His wife’s testimony, Josephine, was also read out to the jurors. Josephine Bugeja was questioned after the police found that the Seat Leon used by Adrian Agius was registered in her name. The woman had told the Court of Magistrates that she knew nothing about the car. She recalled that a man had approached her and asked her whether he could register his car in his name and replied with “mela le” (yes).

The woman had said that she knew Adrian Agius as a cardealer because her husband had told her that, and she did not ask more questions given Agius was John Bugeja’s friend.

Two Europol experts testified remotely via videolink on Thursday afternoon confirming their tasks and reports.

Madam Justice Edwina Grima is presiding over the trial by jury.

Prosecutors Godwin Cini, Danika Vella and Anthony Vella are prosecuting on behalf of the AG Office.

Lawyer Nicholas Mifsud is assisting Adrian Agius.

Lawyers Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia are assisting Jamie Vella.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin are assisting Robert Agius.

Lawyers Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri are assisting George Degiorgio.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia is assisting the Caruana Galizia family.

Lawyer Vince Galea is assisting the Chircop family.