“Maltese youths unhappiest in Europe.” “Malta’s population now tops 563,000.” “Malta among the worst 10 countries to live in for expats.”

These headlines, appearing within a few days of each other, paint a grim picture of our country’s current state.

The labour-intensive economic model adopted by the Labour government, which relies on importing foreign workers thereby increasing the population, has failed us.

Our infrastructure is strained, our hospitals are struggling, our roads are congested, and our towns and villages are constantly under construction.

This is not just a matter of inconvenience but a serious threat to our quality of life.

The net effect of all this is that we are literally and metaphorically suffocating. Allow me to quote from an e-mail I received from a group of Valletta residents:

“And when the tourists leave the island to return to their homeland filled with green spaces, better air quality and gardens in their back yards, trees lined up their pavements and avenues or their well-maintained community areas within their 5-minute vicinity…. We Maltese will be left with nothing but dust...”

There is an English expression that says if you find yourself in a hole, stop digging. Labour is in a hole, but it keeps on digging. Why? Because the moment they stop injecting additional foreign workers into our economy, the economy as modelled will stop growing.

Indeed, last year alone, 42,000 people, most of whom are third-country nationals, moved to Malta while 21,000 people moved out.

And with excessive deficit procedures hanging on our heads like a Damocles Sword, the scenario of an economic slowdown cannot be entertained. The Labour government is in a vicious cycle, so it has to keep digging, hoping against hope that the hole will lead it to some promised land. It will not. That hole will only lead to further frustration among the locals, expats and visitors alike.

Does it have to be that way? Is this the only economic model that makes sense within the Maltese context? Of course not. Contrary to what the Labour government tries to depict, Malta had a thriving economic model before 2013.

That model was robust enough to withstand external threats that crippled economies across the world. It was a model based on value-added, attracting new, exciting industries to Malta that invest in local skills rather than rely on low-salaried imported labour.

It was a model that coordinated different components of the economy under a single plan, unlike the haphazard, unplanned model adopted by the present administration.

This planned approach ensured that Malta succeeded in its bid to become a member of the European Union and that Malta’s economy not only survived but thrived after 2004. Malta sailed through the biggest upheaval post-independence because it had a plan. It also had leaders like Eddie Fenech Adami and Lawrence Gonzi who could execute those plans perfectly.

I do not want to live in a country that pushes its best talent away because they feel unappreciated in their land - Mario de Marco

But not just political leaders. Politicians worked with all social partners, including entrepreneurs and unions, to bring about the most deep-rooted change in living memory. We did it together.

This is what is needed again today.

Malta is at a crossroads. The economy-by-numbers model is not sustainable. It is up to us to agree on how to turn this ship around. The Nationalist Party must again be seen as the party that can guarantee solid economic performance without the pain and havoc heaped on the people of these islands. We are not advocating a step backwards but rather steps in a different more sustainable direction.

Malta needs a breath of fresh air. The Maltese need gasps of fresh air. Malta needs an economic model that moves harmoniously with its social and environmental needs. We need a system that values humans and upholds human values.

I do not want to live in a country that pushes its best talent away because they feel unappreciated in their land. I want to work harder than ever to create the best opportunities for our present and future generations.

We need a government that works with the brightest and ablest to find solutions that make sense in the long run. We need long-lasting solutions for our traffic, for our health system, for our urban areas, for our work-life balance.

We need an economic model that embraces the innovative entrepreneurial spirit of the younger generation rather than one that pushes them away from our shores.

These solutions are not forthcoming from the present administration.

Any solutions we identify must retain and build on the good things we have but quickly address the rot eating away at our quality of life.

We are now at the halfway point of this government’s natural term of office. The results of the mid-term election point to a swing away from Labour. Soon, the election engines will start revving up.

Even before that happens, the Nationalist Party calls out to those who want to contribute to a new Malta to come forward and share their vision with us. Be part of the change you wish to see. This is your time to make a difference. For us together to be the difference.

Mario de Marco is the Nationalist Party’s spokesperson on tourism.