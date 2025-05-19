It’s all too easy in these days of rampant Trumpism to mock, ridicule and even laugh out loud. Unless, of course, you happen to be someone caught up in the vicious web of prejudice, hate and revenge - someone in the crosshairs of the Maga-ist ideology.

There is little doubt that there will be much to be appalled by and a lot to ridicule in the coming years. The pervasive crassness, hubris, and underlying threat of Maga-ism will animate many a discussion and debate in our homes, public institutions and town squares.

Trump’s cast of pantomime villains, ‘star’ performers and zealots will provide much cause for horrified amusement. There will be lots of incredulity, head shaking, finger pointing and not a little mirth – behold once again, the ugly Americans.

But, as my mother Ethna always said, people in glass houses…

There are many, very obvious reasons why comparing current political life in Malta with that of the US is inappropriate – history, geography, culture and of course scale and heft being just some. Yet there is much in the Maga-ist playbook and in the ideology and behaviour of its multiple level exponents that has direct and equally disturbing parallels here in Malta.

At the basest of levels, one inane chant – ‘Making America Great Again’ – paralleled by another ‘Making Malta World Class’ again and again and… One set of wilfully ignorant followers matched myth by myth by an even larger set. Systematic lying, fakery and dishonesty elevated to official state policy and practice. Throwing shapes in place of building substance.

Deeper parallels also. High on the priority list for the Trump regime was the political and administrative castration of key state institutions to ensure unquestioned loyalty and adherence to transparent and hidden agendas. Similarly in Malta, following the election of Joseph Muscat in 2013, a pattern mirrored by his successor, Robert Abela.

In both worlds, vital institutions of state become the gifts/playthings of key politicians and funders, loyalists and party members thus eviscerating their intended role in mediating power and its abuse. This shreds public confidence and trust as well as deforming national administration and development.

Such realities continue to cost the US and Maltese society dearly. The scale and depth of theft alongside the profligate waste of the community’s resources is truly staggering – wealth that could (and should) be used for the well-being of society is handed to those ‘on the take’.

Another parallel. The casual (and increasingly upfront) willingness and enthusiasm for ignoring or bypassing and undermining the Constitution, the law, the courts and mandated accountability. ‘Executive Orders’ matched without hesitation by ‘Direct Orders’.

The ‘tech bros’ of the US matched in influence, impact and attitude by the ‘construction bros’ of Malta and Gozo with state-sponsored impunity and the opportunity to personally hijack the shape and rhythm of their country’s future. The dominant political ‘on the take’ class in tandem with an economic class equally ‘on the take’.

When it comes to the media, most especially any form of independent media, the parallels are also striking. Trumpism, it’s ideology and it’s modus operandi have become synonymous with intense hostility towards independent, fact-based reporting and analysis. Everything that is not ‘on-message’ is deemed fake news and propaganda and vice-versa.

Similarly in Malta, a full-on anti-independent media campaign accompanied by routine and often vicious targeting of political opponents. In both cases, the additional use of the resources and power of the state to stifle or shut down independent reporting and analysis.

Yet another, deeply disturbing parallel. The role (and often implied threat) of a fanatical base of followers oblivious to the needs and interests of society as a whole and intent on pursuing the ‘agenda’ come what may. Even celebrating the damage of that agenda.

The cult status afforded to ‘leaders’ such as Muscat and Trump and to their lieutenants, despite the evidence of deep-seated corruption, is shocking and cannot be ‘explained’ by reference to the weakness and failings of the opposition.

It goes without saying that Malta is no America and America is no Malta. However, this does not mean that Malta’s ‘great and good’ do not imagine themselves as being cut in the same mould as a Trump, a Musk, a Taylor Greene or a Vance.

Mocking America under Trumpism while ignoring the glass house that is Malta is foolhardy in the extreme.