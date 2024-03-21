Malta U-21 coach Ivan Woods has urged his team to keep their tactical shape when they face Belgium in a European Championship qualifier in Leuven tonight (kick-off: 8pm).

This will be the second meeting between these two countries in this qualifying campaign, with the Belgians needing late goals to secure a 2-0 win at the Tony Bezzina Stadium last year.

The team is still searching for its first points in this daunting cycle albeit progress has been noted since the opening group match and a 6-0 heavy defeat against Spain.

The match against Belgium comes four months since the previous international window, and coach Woods affirmed that over this period he and his technical staff followed all his players and gauge their progress in the main domestic competitions.

“This international window has been a short one and therefore rather problematic for us as technical staff to assess the overall condition of all our players,” Woods said.

