Lucianne Spiteri Gonzi was among those who could not wait for Ed Sheeran's concert on Wednesday night.

Wearing a T-shirt featuring the artwork of the British singer's hit album "X," she told Times of Malta that the pop singer has a special place in her heart.

Anticipation builds up among fans ahead of the concert. Video Chris Sant Fournier.

"We played one of his songs for the first dance at our wedding," she said, standing alongside her husband.

Spiteri Gonzi hopes to recreate those memories when and if the British star performs "Thinking Out Loud" for the Maltese crowd.

Further up a queue waiting for transport to the concert venue, 23-year-old Sherice Abela, who was with her sister-in-law, said she was looking forward to attending her first-ever big-name concert.

"I'm really excited; it's great to have these sort of events in Malta," she said.

"I'm not his number one fan, but I love his songs."

Spiteri Gonzi and Abela were waiting for transport at the Addolorata parking area to take them and many others to the Ta' Qali venue.

Cars were not being allowed near the venue to avoid congestion, and many fans opted for a €10 shuttle bus service.

Long wait for the concert

At the Paola parking people gave their two cents on the concert's car-free concept.

"It's not a really good idea, they told us to come here a 5.30pm....... It's a long time to wait before the concert, and it's hot," Claire Borg who was waiting alongside her family said.

"It's a good idea to provide transport, but a €10 fee after paying €100 for the concert was a bit unnecessary," another concertgoer said.

As he walked to the bus with his girlfriend, Enrique Galea, said he backed the car-free concept, saying it would stop people from drinking and driving.

Many expressed concerns over logistical issues after the event organisers announced that no cars would be allowed to park or even enter anywhere near the concert.

Shuttle services across Malta left for Ta' Qali at 5.30 pm. At Addolorata, long lines had already started forming half an hour before departure time.

But people were quickly being put on buses, and by 5.35 pm, all the packed buses had departed for the concert.

Those opting to use cab services like Bolt, Uber and e-Cabs still had to walk for around 20 minutes before getting to the concert.

All three platforms said they expected demand to surge before and after the concert.

The three cab companies advised independent drivers and fleets that employ drivers to be available for Wednesday night.

"We certainly are expecting a surge in demand during this event and are concerned that there are not enough mobility options to cater for the demand that we anticipate," a spokesperson for Uber said.

As a result, cab prices are expected to be significantly higher than usual.

"Our suggestion would be to try and plan your movements outside of peak time. Arrive a little earlier, leave a little earlier/later," the spokesperson said.