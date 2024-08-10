St Julian’s residents are concerned that new development plans threaten to transform their still village core into a busy, noisy area full of hotels and apartment blocks.

The residents, mostly elderly, are worried that the last few years of their lives will be overshadowed by noise, dust, pollution and other effects of construction.

“It’s quiet here, really quiet, and for us older people, it’s nice to live out the rest of our lives in peace and quiet,” Jenny Psaila told Times of Malta.

Residing in a townhouse on Birkirkara Hill, Psaila’s mornings are spent on her small terrace, overlooking her garden and those of her neighbours, which acts as a hidden small green lung amid the urban environment.

Jenny and Winston Psaila raise their concerns about overdevelopment in St Julian’s village core.

There she enjoys the sounds of chirping sparrows and the sight of small bats dancing in the early morning sky, returning to their dens in the gardens.

But the 88-year-old’s peaceful routine is under threat.

Psaila is one of three neighbours who share their garden boundary wall with the 19th-century townhouse, Sirdar House, which is set to be transformed into a four-storey, three-star hotel after an application was approved by the Planning Authority.

Located just across from the popular City of London Bar and within the locality’s Urban Conservation Area, the applicants will construct three floors and a receded level, as well as excavating the ground for a swimming pool.

The plans, submitted by Andrea Zammit Tabona and architect Edwin Mintoff, will retain the existing façade of the building.

The 88-year-old was one of the many objectors against the application, saying she was “horrified” when she found out it had been approved.

The large tree in Sirdar House is set to be removed to make way for a pool. Credit: Chris Sant Fournier

“We are worried about the garden walls, we don’t know where the swimming pool is going to be, and if it is going to be in (Sirdar’s) garden, it will be developed against our back wall,” she said.

The digging and excavation for the pool could destroy the century-old back wall and it would be impossible to rebuild, she fears.

She said she had known the previous owner, Joe Zammit Tabona, for over 60 years and she questioned whether he would have condoned the project.

“Of course, the property owners can do what they like, but they should consider the neighbours.”

Lina is one of the St Julian's residents who shares her garden boundary wall with Sirdar House. Credit: Chris Sant Fournier

Her husband, Winston Psaila, also expressed concern for the tree found in Sirdar House’s garden.

“Are we going to destroy a part of Mother Nature for this project,” he asked.

The Sirdar House application is not the residents’ only concern.

Adding to their unease, the Planning Authority earlier this year approved the demolition of one of St Julian’s oldest houses to construct a new pedestrian street, which will include new residential units.

The site is located between Elisa Street and Birkirkara Hill, facing the Psailas’ home, and is also located in the locality’s UCA.

“Could you imagine, the development on this side (Birkirkara Hill) and the building behind us (Sirdar House),” Jenny said.

“We are going to suffocate.”

Her husband pointed out that the projects will likely increase the traffic in the locality and bring more pollution.

“When the two projects are going to be finalised, there are going to be more cars. You saw the width of this street; it’s going to allow for a huge flow of traffic which this street cannot take.”

"We are going to suffocate," he continued.

The noise and dust from construction are not the only concerns. Once the hotel is operational, residents fear that their peace will be permanently disrupted by noise from guests and the hotel’s restaurant.

“We already put up with noise pollution because youngsters coming from Paceville at night make a lot of noise and cause disturbance in this area, and this will increase when the hotel is finished,” he continued.

“We don’t have much future left, but we have to think of our son, who will start his life here in St Julian’s,” Jenny said.

The family is now considering contesting the Planning Authority’s decision.

Lina Busuttil, 90, grew up and lived on Birkirkara Hill after her family moved to the village core in 1946.

This house, known as the oldest in St Julian’s, is set to be demolished to make way for a new alley. Credit: Chris Sant Fournier

Sharing a boundary wall with Sirdar House, she too opposed the hotel project. “We felt very angry. It is shameful that we have arrived at this situation,” she said, looking out into her garden.

“Everything is going to wrack and ruin, and all we care about is money.”

She fears her house will lose its natural sunlight and that the constant noise will degrade the area’s air quality.

Another Birkirkara Hill resident who wished to remain anonymous said many people believed that living in St Julian’s must be a nightmare.

“But here, it is a little bit of an oasis in a desert,” she said.

“Often I see tourists walking around in the narrow streets of the village core, taking pictures of the colourful balconies and pretty houses. It is a shame if we spoil this area.”